Zamir White Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White appears to have sustained the injury during practice, so his status will be worth monitoring closely as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. If White is limited or out this weekend, added backfield opportunities will be available for Alexander Mattison, who logged five carries for 60 yards in the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Browns.