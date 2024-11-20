Fantasy Football
Zamir White Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

White (quad) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Alexander Mattison (ankle), with the status of both backs worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. For now, the healthiest running backs on the Raiders' active roster are Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube, with Chris Collier and Sincere McCormick candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad in advance of Week 12 action.

