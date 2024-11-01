Zamir White Injury: Questionable after full practice

White (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being a full participant in practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White's full participation Friday was encouraging after he logged a DNP on Thursday, but that wasn't enough to avoid an injury designation. If White's able to play Sunday, he will likely continue to cede most of the touches in Vegas' backfield to Alexander Mattison. White's averaging a disappointing 3.0 yards per carry.