Zamir White Injury: Remains sidelined Thursday

White (quadricep) didn't practice Thursday.

With White and Alexander Mattison (ankle) having missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, the Raiders' backfield could be shorthanded Sunday against the Broncos. If neither of the two can play this weekend, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube would be in line to see expanded roles in Week 12, while Sincere McCormick and/or Chris Collier would be potential practice squad elevations.