Zamir White Injury: Ruled out for Friday

White (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Raiders list Alexander Mattison (ankle) as questionable for the contest and have elevated RB Sincere McCormick from their practice squad ahead of Week 13 action to join a backfield that also includes Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube. White's next chance to see game action will occur Sunday, Dec. 8, when Las Vegas faces the Buccaneers.