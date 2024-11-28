Fantasy Football
Zamir White Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 10:27am

White (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Raiders list Alexander Mattison (ankle) as questionable for the contest and have elevated RB Sincere McCormick from their practice squad ahead of Week 13 action to join a backfield that also includes Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube. White's next chance to see game action will occur Sunday, Dec. 8, when Las Vegas faces the Buccaneers.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
