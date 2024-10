White (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

With White sidelined versus Denver, Alexander Mattison is slated to lead Las Vegas' Week 5 backfield, with Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube on hand to mix in. White now will turn his focus to a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 13 versus the Steelers.