Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zamir White headshot

Zamir White Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

White (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White, who was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through, thus has one more chance to practice ahead of Friday's game against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) was deemed limited both Tuesday and Wednesday, a context that gives him a better chance than White to return to action in Week 13.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now