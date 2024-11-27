Zamir White Injury: Still not practicing
White (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
White, who was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through, thus has one more chance to practice ahead of Friday's game against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) was deemed limited both Tuesday and Wednesday, a context that gives him a better chance than White to return to action in Week 13.
