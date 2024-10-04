Zamir White Injury: Week 5 status cloudy

Coach Antonio Pierce relayed Friday that White (groin) "more than likely" will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday and now is trending toward an official doubtful designation ahead of Week 5 action. In the event that White is unavailable versus Denver, Alexander Mattison would be in line to lead Las Vegas' backfield, with Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube on hand to mix in.