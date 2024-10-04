Fantasy Football
Zamir White headshot

Zamir White Injury: Week 5 status cloudy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 3:17pm

Coach Antonio Pierce relayed Friday that White (groin) "more than likely" will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday and now is trending toward an official doubtful designation ahead of Week 5 action. In the event that White is unavailable versus Denver, Alexander Mattison would be in line to lead Las Vegas' backfield, with Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube on hand to mix in.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
