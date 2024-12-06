Fantasy Football
Zamir White Injury: Won't return in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:24pm

White (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White thus will miss a third game in a row due to a quad injury, while fellow RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 14 action. If Mattison gains active status Sunday, he would mix into the backfield along with Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick. Meanwhile, White's next chance for game action is Monday, Dec. 16 against the Falcons.

