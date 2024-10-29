Zamir White News: Logs two offensive snaps in loss

White lost one yard on two carries in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

White's second rush of the contest went for a loss of three yards early in the second quarter, and he didn't see the field again offensively for the remainder of the game. It's evident that fellow running back Alexander Mattison has overtaken the lead role in the Raiders backfield, though he also struggled to get much going on the ground with 14 carries for 15 yards, but Mattison did add five catches on as many targets for 29 yards. A game script that involved Las Vegas trailing for the entirety of the second half meant more snaps for Ameer Abdullah than White as well, which could play out similarly on the road against the Bengals in Week 9.