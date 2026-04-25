Zane Durant News: Grabbed by Buffalo

The Bills selected Durant in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

Durant (6-foot-1, 290 pounds) is perhaps undersized as a defensive tackle, but he started the final three seasons of his four years at Penn State and impressed at the NFL Combine, with his 4.75-second 40-yard dash representing the fastest time at the position. As a rookie, he figures to compete for a rotational depth role along Buffalo's defensive front.