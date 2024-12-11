Fantasy Football
Zane Gonzalez

Zane Gonzalez Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Gonzalez (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Arizona State product appears to be dealing with a foot injury following the Commanders' Week 14 bye, as he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Gonzalez's participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into his potential availability for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. Look for the Commanders to add a kicker to their practice squad or active roster if Gonzalez can't suit up in Week 15.

Zane Gonzalez
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
