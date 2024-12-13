Fantasy Football
Zane Gonzalez headshot

Zane Gonzalez Injury: Questionable for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Gonzalez (left foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at New Orleans.

Despite following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen this week due to a left foot injury, Gonzalez isn't in the clear for Week 15 action. As a contingency, the Commanders signed Greg Joseph to their practice squad Friday, and if he's elevated Saturday, it could indicate that Gonzalez is in danger of missing Sunday's game.

Zane Gonzalez
Washington Commanders
