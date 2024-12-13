Zane Gonzalez Injury: Questionable for Week 15

Gonzalez (left foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at New Orleans.

Despite following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen this week due to a left foot injury, Gonzalez isn't in the clear for Week 15 action. As a contingency, the Commanders signed Greg Joseph to their practice squad Friday, and if he's elevated Saturday, it could indicate that Gonzalez is in danger of missing Sunday's game.