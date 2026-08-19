Zane Gonzalez Injury: Released by Miami

The Dolphins released Gonzalez (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez was placed on the Dolphins' injured reserve list in early August due to an undisclosed issue. The kicker did not wish to be tied up on IR for the entirety of the 2026 season and, as such, has organized his release with an injury settlement. Gonzalez is now a free agent, able to sign with any franchise once he regains his health.