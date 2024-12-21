Zane Gonzalez News: Available against Eagles
Gonzalez will kick Sunday against the Eagles, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez missed practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his child, but he's available to suit up Sunday. Greg Joseph wasn't elevated from Washington's practice squad, confirming Gonzalez's availability. Gonzalez has made three of five field-goal attempts and all 10 PAT tries in three appearances for Washington this season.
