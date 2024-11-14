Fantasy Football
Zane Gonzalez News: Elevated for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

The Commanders elevated Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Eagles.

Gonzalez will handle kicking duties for the Commanders for a second straight game due to Austin Seibert being sidelined with a hip injury. Gonzalez made both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Washington's Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh.

