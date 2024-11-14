Zane Gonzalez News: Elevated for Thursday's game
The Commanders elevated Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Eagles.
Gonzalez will handle kicking duties for the Commanders for a second straight game due to Austin Seibert being sidelined with a hip injury. Gonzalez made both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Washington's Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now