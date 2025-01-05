Zane Gonzalez News: Ends regular season 5-for-7 on FGs

Gonzalez made his lone field-goal attempt and both his extra-point tries in a 23-19 win over Dallas in Week 18.

Gonzalez came through when called upon Sunday, knocking home a 47-yard field goal in the second period and converting both of his extra-point tries. The 28-year-old served as the Commanders' kicker for seven of the team's final nine games, going 5-for-7 on field-goal tries while making all 19 of his point-after attempts. Austin Seibert (groin) -- who remains on IR -- had been Washington's placekicker prior to getting hurt in late November, and it's unclear if Seibert will be able to return at any point in the postseason. Gonzalez, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, will likely to continue to kick for the Commanders for as long as Seibert remains out.