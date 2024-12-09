Zane Gonzalez News: Expected to remain with team

Head coach Dan Quinn stated Monday that the Commanders will stick with Gonzalez as their kicker in Week 15 against the Saints, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gonzalez missed two FGAs against the Titans before the Commanders' bye week, one from 46 and another from 52 yards out. Despite those misses, it appears he'll be the guy to continue filling in for Austin Seibert (groin).