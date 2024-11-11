Zane Gonzalez News: Heads back to practice squad

Gonzalez reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday.

With Austin Seibert (hip) out of the lineup, Gonzalez played his first game of the season and was perfect, making two field goals from beyond 40 yards and all three extra-point tries. The Commanders play Thursday versus the Steelers, and if Seibert -- who didn't practice Monday -- isn't ready in time, Gonzalez will likely get the call again.