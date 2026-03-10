Zane Gonzalez News: Joining Dolphins on one-year deal
Gonzalez agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gonzalez links forces with the Dolphins in advance of his age-31 season, coming off an impressive 2025 campaign in which he converted made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and 17 of 18 point-after tries while logging nine regular-season appearances with the Falcons. Miami released longtime kicker Jason Sanders early March and faces the risk of losing Riley Patterson, who was tremendous as the team's starter in 2025, as a free agent. Gonzalez provides the Dolphins with a reliable starting option, though the team could still add competition at the position or work to re-sign Patterson.
