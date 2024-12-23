Fantasy Football
Zane Gonzalez News: Nails all four extra-point attempts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Gonzalez converted all four of his extra-point tries during the Commanders' 36-33 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Gonzalez was sidelined for the Commander's Week 15 win over the Saints due to a left foot injury. He didn't practice Wednesday while attending the birth of his child, but he managed to progress enough in his recovery from his foot injury to play Sunday. He was limited to extra-point duties in Sunday's NFC East clash, and he's a perfect 14-for-14 on extra-point tries in his four games with the Commanders since filling in for Austin Seibert (groin).

Zane Gonzalez
Washington Commanders
