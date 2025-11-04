Atlanta will make room for Gonzalez on its roster by waiving incumbent kicker Parker Romo, whose missed extra-point attempt in this past Sunday's game against the Patriots proved to be the difference in a 24-23 loss. Gonzalez, who had been a free agent since being cut by Washington in April, brings ample NFL experience to the table, though he's rarely performed well enough to earn a long-term stay at any of his four stops since entering the league in 2017. The 30-year-old has converted field goals at an 80 percent clip across stints with the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers and Commanders over parts of six seasons.