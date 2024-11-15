Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zane Gonzalez headshot

Zane Gonzalez News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Gonzalez reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Gonzalez was elevated from the Commanders' practice squad for Thursday's game against the Eagles as Austin Seibert was sidelined due to a hip injury. Gonzalez converted on a 45-yard field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point try during Washington's 26-18 loss. If Seibert is unable to play in Week 12 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24, Gonzalez will likely be promoted to the active roster for a third consecutive game.

Zane Gonzalez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now