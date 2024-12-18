Zaven Collins Injury: Picks up neck injury
Collins (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite playing 23 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles in Arizona's Week 15 win over New England, Collins appears to have sustained a neck injury. The Tulsa product has yet to miss a game this season and is expected to play through the issue, provided he does not downgrade to no practice participation Thursday or Friday.
