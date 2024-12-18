Fantasy Football
Zaven Collins headshot

Zaven Collins Injury: Picks up neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Collins (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite playing 23 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles in Arizona's Week 15 win over New England, Collins appears to have sustained a neck injury. The Tulsa product has yet to miss a game this season and is expected to play through the issue, provided he does not downgrade to no practice participation Thursday or Friday.

Zaven Collins
Arizona Cardinals
