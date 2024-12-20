Fantasy Football
Zaven Collins

Zaven Collins News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Collins (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Collins upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions due to a neck injury, so it appears he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. The Tulsa product has recorded 49 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, over 14 games this season and is expected to serve as one of Arizona's top edge rushers in Week 16.

Zaven Collins
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
