Zavier Scott News: Re-signed by Vikings
Minnesota re-signed Scott on Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Scott made his regular-season debut in 2025 and ultimately suited up for 16 contests with the Vikings, totaling 32 carries for 114 yards (3.6 YPC) while adding 14 catches for 98 yards and a score through the air. He also contributed on special teams. Though Minnesota's backfield could undergo significant changes over the course of the offseason, Scott appears solidified as a depth option for the 2026 campaign.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zavier Scott
