Zavion Thomas News: Back in action
Thomas (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Thomas had been dealing with some knee soreness. The wide receiver is back in action after just about a week of absence. Thomas is competing to be a first-team option at wide receiver, with Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker as the primary competition. The 22-year-old's prompt return to the field means he can continue to display his special teams and offensive versatility throughout the preseason. The rookie third-rounder's next opportunity to prove himself should come in Saturday's preseason showdown with the Bengals.
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