Zay Flowers Injury: Believed to have knee sprain

Flowers is believed to have suffered a sprained knee in Saturday's win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flowers will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the injury and determine the extent of it, but Rapoport adds that there's a real chance Flowers misses the Ravens' wild-card playoff opener next weekend. If Flowers is indeed unable to play next week, the Ravens will likely lean even more on Derrick Henry if possible. As for pass catchers, Baltimore's aerial offense may operate through Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman.