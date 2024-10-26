Zay Flowers Injury: Considered game-time decision

Flowers (ankle) will be a game-time decision to suit up in Sunday's Week 8 contest against Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers hurt his ankle last Monday against Tampa Bay and logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during practice this week. With that level of participation, it's no surprise that his status for Sunday's contest likely won't be clarified until 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If Flowers can't suit up Sunday, Rashod Bateman will likely take over as Baltimore's No. 1 receiver.