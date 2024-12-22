Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 1:45pm

Flowers (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate.

The Ravens played Saturday, with the team holding a late-afternoon walk-through one day later. In the team's win over the Steelers, Flowers caught five of eight targets for 100 yards, while logging an 87 percent snap share. Given his listing on Sunday's practice estimate, however, the wideout's status is now worth monitoring as Wednesday's contest against the Texans approaches.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
