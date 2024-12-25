Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: Expected to play against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Flowers (shoulder) is expected to play Wednesday against the Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

After being listed as a non-participant on Sunday and Monday's injury reports, Flowers logged a limited listing Tuesday and was deemed questionable to face Houston. Per Rapoport, the wideout is trending toward playing Wednesday, with confirmation of Flowers' Week 17 status set to arrive when Baltimore's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:30 ET kickoff.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now