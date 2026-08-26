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Zay Flowers Injury: Expected to play Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Flowers (undisclosed) is being held out of practice "for precautionary reasons" and should be ready for Week 1, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Flowers missed a couple days of practice this week with an unspecified injury, but head coach Jesse Minter did not express any concern about his availability when asked after Wednesday's practice, so it appears Baltimore's top wideout is not facing any sort of extended absence.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
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