Zay Flowers Injury: Expected to play Week 1
Flowers (undisclosed) is being held out of practice "for precautionary reasons" and should be ready for Week 1, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports.
Flowers missed a couple days of practice this week with an unspecified injury, but head coach Jesse Minter did not express any concern about his availability when asked after Wednesday's practice, so it appears Baltimore's top wideout is not facing any sort of extended absence.
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