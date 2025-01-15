Zay Flowers Injury: Not practicing

Flowers (knee) wasn't on the field for practice Wednesday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was non-committal Monday when asked about Flowers' availability for Sunday's divisional-round game at Buffalo. The wideout missed the Ravens' wild-card win over the Steelers and now has two more chances to practice before Baltimore potentially gives him a designation heading into Sunday's contest.