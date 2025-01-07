Zay Flowers Injury: Not practicing Tuesday
Flowers (knee) wasn't seen taking part in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Flowers' absence from the field Tuesday as the Ravens opened prep for Saturday's wild-card game against the Steelers wasn't particularly surprising, after the wideout was forced out of this past Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns with a right knee injury. Though head coach John Harbaugh wouldn't confirm Monday that Flowers was dealing with a sprain, Harbaugh said that the second-year receiver avoided a season-ending injury and is considered day-to-day. Flowers will have two more opportunities to practice this week before the Ravens potentially hand him a designation heading into Saturday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now