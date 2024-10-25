Zay Flowers Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Flowers (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after logging a limited practice Friday.

Flowers played through a first-half ankle injury Monday against the Buccaneers, but he failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday before Friday's limited session. Flowers' status may not be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Cleveland. Rashod Bateman could be the primary beneficiary if Flowers winds up sidelined or limited.