Zay Flowers Injury: Set to suit up Sunday

Flowers (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 clash against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers is officially questionable for Sunday and had been considered a game-time decision, but it appears that he'll be able to take the field against Cleveland. The second-year receiver has been Baltimore's top pass catcher this season, tallying 49 catches for 412 yards and a touchdown over seven games. Flowers had only one catch for 11 yards and one rush for 19 yards last Sunday against Tampa Bay while playing through the ankle injury, so it's possible that the issue could impact his production to some extent against the Browns.