Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 10:08am

Flowers (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday, either, with his continued absence Thursday clouding his status for Saturday night's playoff opener against the Steelers. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Flowers has a chance to be available for the contest.

