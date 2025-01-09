Zay Flowers Injury: Still not practicing
Flowers (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday, either, with his continued absence Thursday clouding his status for Saturday night's playoff opener against the Steelers. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Flowers has a chance to be available for the contest.
