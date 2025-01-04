Zay Flowers Injury: Will have MRI on Sunday
Following Saturday's win over the Browns, coach John Harbaugh said Flowers (knee) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Flowers took a hit to the knee versus Cleveland and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest after catching one of his two targets for 12 yards. Harbaugh said there's a "chance" Flowers will be ready for the start of the playoffs next weekend, Zrebiec added. If Flowers is unable to play in the wild-card round, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker would be in line to soak up Baltimore's receiver snaps.
