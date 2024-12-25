Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers News: Active versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 12:26pm

Flowers (shoulder) is listed as active for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

Flowers was deemed a non-participant on the Ravens' Sunday and Monday practice reports before logging a limited listing Tuesday and approaching Wednesday's contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus Houston confirmed, Flowers is in line to remain a key target for QB Lamar Jackson in Week 17, barring any in-game setbacks. To date, the 2023 first-rounder has recorded a team-high 71 catches (on 109 targets) for 1,016 yards to go along with four TDs through 15 appearances this season.

