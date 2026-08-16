Zay Flowers News: Doesn't see field in preseason opener
Flowers was rested for Baltimore's 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.
Flowers has fully recovered from a left quadriceps contusion that he suffered the previous Saturday, but the 2023 first-round pick was among the established starters that Baltimore opted to keep out of Saturday's preseason opener. The Ravens drafted wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the third and fourth rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Flowers is projected to reprise his role as Lamar Jackson's favorite target on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which Flowers posted a career-high 1,211 receiving yards.
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