Zay Flowers News: Fifth-year option picked up

The Ravens exercised Flowers' $27.3 million team option for the 2027 season Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Picking up Flowers' fifth-year option was viewed as a formality for the Ravens, after the 25-year-old led Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards in each of his three seasons since entering the NFL as a first-round selection out of Boston College in 2023. Though Flowers will be on the books for the next two seasons, the Ravens are expected to initiate talks with the wideout on a contract extension over the next few months. Flowers will be locked in as Baltimore's clear top target heading into the upcoming campaign and could have a chance at building on the career-best 86-1,211-5 receiving line he produced in 2025 after the Ravens let Isaiah Likely walk in free agency and have thus far not brought in any major reinforcements at receiver or tight end.