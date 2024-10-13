Zay Flowers News: Huge first half in win

Flowers caught all nine of his targets for 132 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Commanders.

Curiously, all of his catches came in the first half, but it was still enough for a career-best performance from the second-year wideout. Flowers has topped 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, and through six weeks he has a strong 33-401-1 line on 48 targets. The league's better secondaries have been able to neutralize Flowers -- most of his production has come in contests against Washington, Cincinnati and Las Vegas -- but that shouldn't be an issue for him in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.