Zay Flowers News: Paces pass catchers in win

Flowers secured five of eight targets for 62 yards in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Flowers tied for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets. The speedy second-year wideout recorded catches of 22 and 25 yards among his five grabs, and Monday marked only the second time he cleared 60 receiving yards in his eight sub-100-yard efforts. Flowers should have another key role during a Week 13 home interconference showdown against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.