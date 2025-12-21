Flowers had one of his better showings of the season, as he topped 100 yards from scrimmage for only the third time in 15 games. He was particularly involved as a pass catcher early in the contest -- before Lamar Jackson exited with a back injury -- logging receptions of 19 and 18 yards on Baltimore's first possession before chipping in a 14-yard catch on the team's second drive. Flowers also found the end zone for the second consecutive game on a 14-yard end-around late in the third quarter. Despite turning in one of his more productive games of the season, Flowers' effort was overshadowed by a lost fumble late in the game that helped New England clinch the win.