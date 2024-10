Flowers caught seven of 12 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals.

It's the first time in 2024, and the third time in his career, that the second-year wideout has delivered triple-digit receiving yardage. It was also an impressive bounce-back performance from Flowers, who'd managed just a 4-30-0 line on six targets over the prior two games combined. He'll look to build on this performance in Week 6 against the Commanders.