Zay Flowers News: Two catches in Week 17 win

Flowers secured two of five targets for 31 yards in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.

Flowers tied Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards. The talented wideout also set the pace in targets on an afternoon where Lamar Jackson attempted just 15 passes. Flowers saw a streak of games with over 50 receiving yards snapped at four, but he'll take a career-best 1,047 receiving yards into a Week 18 home matchup against the Browns on Jan. 5.