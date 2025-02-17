Zay Jones News: Career-worst campaign in 2024

Jones notched eight catches (on 11 targets) for 84 yards and no touchdowns in 11 contests during the 2024 regular season.

Jones' season debut was delayed by a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and a subsequent one-game roster exemption, but even upon suiting up Week 7, he logged two targets in four outings before the Cardinals' Week 11 bye and nine targets thereafter. Overall, he reached double-digit receiving yards in a game just three times for his fewest overall in a campaign since 2020 (154 as a member of the Raiders). The soon-to-be 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent in March, so his recent lacking output may not equate to much interest on the open market.