Zay Jones

Zay Jones News: Nonfactor in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 12:50pm

Jones failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Jones made his season debut Monday after missing the first six games of the campaign, albeit it in a limited role. The veteran wideout played just 11 of the Cardinals' 57 offensive snaps in the contest behind fellow receivers Marvin Harrison (48), Michael Wilson (44) and Greg Dortch (17). Buried on Arizona's depth chart as a member of an inconsistent passing attack, Jones should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Dolphins.

Zay Jones
Arizona Cardinals
