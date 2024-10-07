Zay Jones News: Suspension over, but has roster exemption

Jones' suspension was lifted Monday, but the Cardinals were granted a one-game roster exemption, giving the team a deadline of Monday, Oct. 14 to reinstate him to the active roster or otherwise release him, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jones opened the 2024 campaign with a five-game ban for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. With five games behind Arizona, the team now can evaluate him in practice this week and bring him back to the active roster at any point in the next week, including in advance of Sunday's contest at Green Bay. Coach Jonathan Gannon spoke of the wide receiver Monday, saying he's "excited about Zay adding in here. We'll find the right ways to deploy him, and he's a playmaker for us, can play all three positions, and he can make plays." Considering those comments, releasing Jones doesn't seem to be an option for the Cardinals, so he likely will make his debut with the team this weekend or Week 6 against the Chargers on Monday, Oct. 21.