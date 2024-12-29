Zayne Anderson Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Anderson got shaken up during a kickoff return in the first quarter, and further tests determined that he had suffered a concussion during the play. He'll enter the league's five-step concussion protocol, which he'll need to clear in order to play against Chicago in Week 18. With Javon Bullard starting at strong safety for Evan Williams (quadriceps), Kitan Oladapo will serve as the Packers' backup safety for the rest of Sunday's game due to Anderson's injury.